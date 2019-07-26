John Tarbox and Carolyn Smith, Americorp Digital Literacy Instructors, will offer a free class on social media at the Rangeley Public Library on Thursday, August 1st, at 10:30 AM. This class covers social media including Facebook for businesses and individuals, Twitter, etc. Discover the lesser-known details of presenting your business or yourself in a positive and effective way on Facebook, Google, Twitter, etc. Get answers to your questions about using other social media platforms.

