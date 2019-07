GRAY — Four local Maine chainsaw carvers will use chainsaws to create eagles, bears and more on Saturday, July 27, at the Maine Wildlife Park, Route 26.

Watch a block of wood become a work of wildlife art at this popular annual event at the park. Ron Carlson, Tim Pickett, Andrew Logan and Dan Burns will have a variety of their chainsaw wildlife carvings on exhibit and for sale.

For more information, visit www.mainewildlifepark.com.

