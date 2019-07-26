WILTON — Twenty kids have been gathering this week to show off and learn new basketball skills. Led by Wilton Recreation Director/Coach Frank Donald, players have been working on game rules, ball handling and passing, playing defense, and shooting. Coach Donald also leads running drills for conditioning and 5-on-5 scrimmages so the kids can hone their game.

“Even at this age, we see a wide range of skills,” said Donald, as two teams of players competed in shooting drills. “Some kids are coming in for the first time while others have already participated on Travel Teams. We teach them the basics, like traveling and double-dribbles for beginners, but also give them a chance to develop dribbling techniques.”

This year kids have come from Weld, Farmington and Jay to join the Wilton-based morning camp. Donald anticipates that better than half of the rookies will go on to join Western Maine Youth Basketball League and continue their careers into middle school sports.

