Everything must go in former school sale

PERU — The Peru Fire Association will hold a sale at the former Peru Elementary School, 30 Main St., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, to dispose of the contents remaining from when the building was a “school,” and other miscellaneous items that may have been left behind by others.

Members of the association will be available to “make a deal” to sell the items at their discretion. Most items will not be “priced,” but the buyers’ generosity will benefit the Peru Fire Association.

Items include teacher and student desks and chairs, tables projectors and screens, TV wall mounts, boom boxes, large white boards, window shades, doors, stainless steel hand rails, book cases, dishes, silverware, utensils, baking sheets, steam table, warming ovens, stainless commercial sink/faucet, microwave, stoves, refrigerators, piano, standing metal cabinets, file cabinets, school nurse exam couch, lockers, hardware/plumbing/janitorial items, fire extinguishers, furnace, clocks, books, vases and older computers/cables/shelving.

Everything must go as the building is being torn down in the near future.

Golden representative to be in Rumford

RUMFORD — Staff from Congressman Jared Golden’s office will hold mobile office hours on Wednesday, July 31.

Constituent Service Representative Emily Manter will be available to help Mainers resolve problems with Medicare, Social Security, the VA and other federal programs and agencies.

Constituents are encouraged to visit the Rumford American Legion Post 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Runnels to give concert at Greene church GREENE — The Greene Baptist Church, 102 Main St., will hold an evening of gospel music sung by one of the finest tenors in gospel music, Jason Runnels, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. In May of 2013, Runnels and and his wife, Theresa, launched Jason Runnels Ministries and in May of 2014 they took their family ministry full time. Runnels now sings as a soloist and in April of 2018, he was ordained to preach. He has been preaching revivals, homecoming services as well as speaking for conferences and youth camps. The concert is free, but a free will offering will be taken to help the ministry. For more information, call the church at 207-946-5505.

Learn astronomy at Evening Star Party GRAY — The Maine Wildlife Park will host an Evening Star Party from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, to see the wonders of the night sky first hand with Northern Stars Planetarium & Southern Maine Astronomers (SMA). Rotate through different stations and activities to find out about the stars and planets in the skies above. Start the evening with a brief introduction to astronomy by learning to interpret August’s “sky map” and some other basics. Get an outdoor tour of the night sky while experts use green laser pointers to highlight different objects and features. Later in the evening, look through multiple telescopes set up in different locations of the wildlife park, with staff from Northern Stars & SMA interpreting the night sky at each. Those wishing can also participate in a variety of nighttime activities, including Constellation Craft Corner and a lunar scavenge or walk around the park learning more about astronomy and what wildlife does in the dark. There must be clear skies to hold the program. For more information. if weather is suspect, visit www.mainewildlifepark.com. Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm Street for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meet is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.

