AUBURN — The annual Auburn Summer Festival is just around the corner, scheduled for Aug. 6 to 10.

The festival will officially launch at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, with the Auburn Police Department’s annual, free community block party.

Police Department officials say the block party will feature live music from the L-A Harley Band, a bounce house, a face painting table and hot dogs and lemonade.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, the Androscoggin Land Trust will host a Paddle After Hours from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Festival Plaza Boat Launch. The trust recommends participants bring a canoe, kayak or stand-up paddle board, and a US Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Several events are available for people to check out on Friday, Aug. 9, including:

• Weekly cruise-in at Roy’s All-Steak Hamburger, 5:30 p.m. to sunset.

• Trail run and Phil Fortin concert at Lost Valley, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Age-friendly movie night at the Ingersoll Turf Facility, 6 p.m.

• Opening night for L/A Community Little Theatre’s “Mamma Mia” at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

The festival will continue Saturday, Aug. 10, with the following events:

• Baxter Outdoor 5K at Mount Appetite, 8:30 a.m.

• 5th annual Summer Block Party at Mac’s Grill parking lot, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Yoga in the Valley with Aly Cook at Lost Valley, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The final day of the festival — Sunday, Aug. 11 — will feature the following events:

• 5th annual “Maine Mini Golf Open” Tournament at Tabers Golf, 9:30 a.m.

• 4th annual Troy Barnies Pop-Up Basketball Clinic at the Union Street Gully basketball courts, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•Sunday Funday at Lost Valley, noon to 5 p.m.

[email protected]

