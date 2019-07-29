CAMDEN — Christopher Rugullies has been promoted to senior vice president, commercial banking officer at Camden National Bank it was announced recently.

He has more than 17 years of experience in banking and six years at Camden National Bank. In his new position, he will support the needs of existing business and nonprofit clients in Southern Maine while identifying growth opportunities for Camden National Bank in the Lewiston-Auburn area.

Rugullies is involved in the community, serving as chairman of the membership committee for the Manufacturer’s Association of Maine, a volunteer for Junior Achievement of Maine, a program coach for the Westbrook Regional Vocational Center, and a coach and mentor for the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs’ Top Gun program. He also serves on the Zoning Board of Appeals for Lisbon.

He lives with his wife and two children in Lisbon, where he was raised.

