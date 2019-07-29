DENMARK — Denmark Arts Center will present mid coast Maine-based band Magic 8 Ball in a performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. They are known for playing Americana and folks music.

Singer/songwriter and long-time musicians Ben Hunsberger, Ted DeMille, Chris Dombrowski and Chris Moore make up Magic 8 Ball, which is comprised of excellent musicianship, original songs and good-natured humor.

“Outstanding musicianship, soaring three-part harmonies and off-the-cuff comic riffs are staples of the m8b shows,” said a recent Frontier Studios review of Magic 8 Ball band.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will start at 7. Concessions will be available. The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St.

Tickets are $15, regular; $12, senior (65-plus); $8, under 18; $35, family. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events or call the box office at 207-452-2412.

