Oakland police are investigating burglaries and criminal mischief discovered early Monday at Messalonskee High School, Early Bird Restaurant and Oakland House of Pizza, according to Deputy Chief Rick Stubbert.

At 5:34 a.m., staff at the high school, located at 131 Messalonskee High Drive, reported a lot of windows broken at the school, Stubbert said later Monday.

Some of the windows were in classrooms and some were in doors of the school, he said. He did not immediately have a monetary estimate of the damage, and it was unknown if anything was stolen from the school.

Also, between 5 and 6 a.m. Monday, staff of Early Bird Restaurant, at 37 Main St., and Oakland House of Pizza, at 16 Water St., discovered and reported forced entry into the businesses, according to Stubbert. He said items were stolen, but declined to say what they are while the investigation is ongoing. He said damage to the businesses was minimal.

Asked if police have any suspects in the burglaries, Stubbert said: “We’re working on it.”

Police also are investigating whether the burglaries may be related.

Stubbert asked that anyone with information about the burglaries call Oakland police at 465-2202.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: