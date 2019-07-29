RUMFORD – Allan Francis Gallant, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away July 26, 2019 at the age of 87.

Allan was born in Berlin, N.H. on April 29, 1932, the son of the late Catherine (Gillis) and Leon A. Gallant. Allan was the 7th of 11 children and was the last surviving member of his family.

Allan attended Berlin N.H. and Rumford public schools and graduated from Stephens High School class of 1951. Shortly after graduating, Allan joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Royal Air Force (RAF) Station Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. During his time in the UK, Allan was fortunate to be able to travel to several European countries including Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and France. It was during his time in Gloucestershire that he met and married his loving wife Nina.

Allan was a career employee of the Rumford Paper Mill working in the lab and the maintenance departments before retiring from Boise Cascade in 1994. Allan was fortunate to have enjoyed a long and healthy retirement traveling, enjoying time with family and friends, and always looking forward to seeing his four grandchildren.

Throughout his life, Allan volunteered his time to help his community and St. Athanasius & St. John church. Allan assisted his sister, Dot Sanchas, for many years cooking on Sunday mornings for after-Mass breakfast. He also assisted Dot in running her local charities – Santa’s Helpers, which collected donations and distributed Christmas gifts to the less privileged children of the community, and The Free Shop in Mexico, Me. where people donated articles they no longer had a use for and others could come take what they wanted free of charge! Allan was also a volunteer for several years at the Tourist Information Booth, run by the Rumford Chamber of Commerce, where he enjoyed interacting with the many visitors traveling through Rumford giving directions and answering their questions as to where to stay or eat.

Allan was a member of the American Legion Post 24, Rumford, Paresseux Club Rumford, Rumford Senior Citizens, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles – Rumford Falls Aerie #1248, where he held many positions including Worthy President and served as secretary for over 10 years. Allan was a longtime chairperson of the Bingo committee, which raised thousands of dollars during his tenure, donating the proceeds to local charities, schools, and community causes.

Allan is survived by his wife, Nina; daughter, Tina and her husband Michael Crowe of Littleton N.H., sons, Russell of Augusta, John of Hartford, and Allan II of Rumford; grandchildren, Tyler Crowe and wife Rene of The Gambia, Africa, Tanner Crowe of Burlington, Vt., Hannah Gallant of Woodstock, Cassie Gallant of Westbrook; and many nieces and nephews. Allan was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Sanchas, Marie Sanchas, Madonna Gallant, and Jean P. Gallant, brothers, Donald (Buddy), Thomas, James, Joseph (Nelson), Laurence, and Leon Jr.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris who became his second family, Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Beacon Hospice Services, and Gayle, who lovingly assisted Allan during his declining years.

Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday July 29, 2019 at S.G. Thibault Funeral Home, with visitation by the American Legion at 6:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Parish of the Holy Savior. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, 364-4366

