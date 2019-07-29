Maine Red Claw Vitto Brown, right, coaches kids through a game of 3 on 3 during the first stop of the Dunkin’ Maine Red Claws Summer Clinic series at the Lewiston Armory on Monday. Brown coached during the free one-day clinic that was attended by about 70 youth basketball players, said Evans Boston of the Maine Red Claws organization. The clinic will make five stops throughout Maine through Friday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
NBA Clinician Frank Lopez works with kids during the first stop of the Dunkin’ Maine Red Claws Summer Clinic series at the Lewiston Armory on Monday. Lopez coached during the free one-day clinic that was attended by about 70 youth basketball players, said Evans Boston of the Maine Red Claws organization. The clinic will make five stops throughout Maine through Friday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Maine Red Claw Vitto Brown, bottom, coaches kids through a game of 3 on 3 during the first stop of the Dunkin’ Maine Red Claws Summer Clinic series at the Lewiston Armory on Monday. Brown coached during the free one-day clinic that was attended by about 70 youth basketball players, said Evans Boston of the Maine Red Claws organization. The clinic will make five stops throughout Maine through Friday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal