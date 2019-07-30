Church to have food for sale at blueberry festival

WILTON — As part of the annual Blueberry Festival, the Wilton United Methodist Church will offer food items as follows:

Friday, Aug. 2: hot dogs, muffins, whoopie pies, whole blueberry pies, cold beverages and coffee. There will be a free clothing give away.

Saturday, Aug. 3: luncheon consisting of 100% lobster rolls, meatball subs, hot dogs, chicken salad, egg salad, blueberry desserts and cold beverages.

The Ecumenical Church Service will be hosted by the Wilton United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served after the service.

Wayne library to hold loon-themed activities



WAYNE — Cary Memorial Library will host a lobster roll lunch at a loon-themed event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, under the tent at the Williams House. The annual library 5K Walk/Run will start at 9 a.m. at the elementary school. From 10 a.m. to noon there will be a children’s craft, and homebaked goods will be available, including loon-shaped cookies and other items. A queen-sized quilt made by local quilters to be raffled will be on display. Live music will be provided. The library will hold a silent auction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams House. A loon-calling contest for all ages and abilities will be held at 11 a.m. and prizes will be awarded. The lobster roll lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include chips, pickles, drinks and homemade blueberry cake or a chicken salad roll plate or PBJ. To-go lunches will be available. Rain site will be Fellowship Hall, Wayne Community Church. For more information, call Holly, 207-685-9005, or the library, 207-685-3612.

Library to host escape room adventure

BRYANT POND — Whitman Memorial Library will host an Escape Room adventure on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

In the team-based game, players will work together, discovering clues and solving puzzles that lead them to the solution of what has happened to the owner of the town’s Curiosity Shop in the allotted time.

The game is 30 minutes and will be offered on the hour from 4 to 8 p.m. There is a maximum of eight players a game and reservations are required. While there is no fee to play, a donation to the library of $5/player is suggested.

For more information and to reserve a spot, call the library at 207-665-2505.

Workshop on raising backyard poultry

PARIS — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County will hold a workshop on raising backyard poultry from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the UMaine Extension Office, 9 Olson Road, South Paris.

Extension livestock specialist Colt Knight will discuss poultry breeds, housing, health and nutrition for small-scale egg producers. Prospective and beginning small-scale poultry egg producers will gain a general understanding of what it takes to raise poultry in their backyard.

The $10 a person fee includes a light smoked chicken lunch. Limited financial assistance is available. Register online. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-743-6329 or [email protected]

4-H to host first fun on the farm event

CANTON — The Canton Busy Workers 4-H Club will host its first annual “Family Fun on the Farm” community event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Conant Acres Farm, 49 Canton Point Road.

The Family Fun on the Farm event is focused on bringing families and community members together for an evening to learn about local agriculture and food production, to gain awareness of community organizations and their work in the area and to socialize and connect with their neighbors. The program will include farm tours, a barbecue, friendly competitions, local vendors and exhibits/informational booths for community organizations.

Lobster Fest coming up at Otisfield church

OTISFIELD — The fifth annual Lobster Fest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the East Otisfield Free Baptist Church. The menu will include lobster, corn on the cob, coleslaw, rolls and blueberry cake. Baked half chicken will be available for those who wish. The lobster will be served in two seatings: 4.30 and 6 p.m.

Tickets, $20 a person, need to be purchased in advance by calling Maryanne Hill at 207-310-8056 or reserved by e-mail at [email protected] The church is located at 231 Rayville Road.

