100 years ago: 1919

A band concert is to be given on Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 at the house lots on Webber Avenue that are to be developed by the C.W. Hedmark Co. Everybody is invited, and unquestionably there will be a big attendance.

50 years ago: 1969

The brief retirement of Joe Namath from pro football apparently didn’t affect one-bit his play on the field. The star quarterback of the world champion New York Jets made his first competitive appearance of the season in a full-scale scrimmage Friday night at the Jets camp at Hofstra College in Hempstead, N. Y. A crowd of 10,000 lured by Namath’s first competitive appearance he ended his retirement early in the week, saw him play only the first quarter and complete four of 10 passes for 73 yards, including one touchdown. The TD came on a 22-yard of aerial to Don Maynard. Coach Eubank was elated over Namath’s showing.”I thought he did well,” said the Jets coach. He has been with us only a short time, but he looked sharp.

25 years ago: 1994

The Poland Spring Preservation Society will host a musical program on Monday at All Souls Chapel featuring Vesta Orr playing piano selections from the classics and jazz. The program will include George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” and Kendall Libby performing songs from the musical theater, including Rodgers and Hammerstein and Gershwin. A Portland resident, Libby has performed with the Lewiston-Auburn Community Little Theatre, the Portland Players and in the musicals in Biddeford and Brunswick. Orr, an Auburn piano teacher, is a graduate of the Julliard Graduate School of Music and she learned braille music so that she can teach blind students. For 17 years, she was the organist and choir director at the Universalist Church in Auburn. In addition, she has directed and played for many Lewiston-Auburn CLT productions. The chapel doors open at 7 p.m. and the Poland mansion will serve refreshments following the program, benefitting the Maine State Building and All Souls Chapel.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

