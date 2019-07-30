MINOT — Selectmen appointed Michael Lacasse to the Regional School Unit 16 board of directors on Monday.

Lacasse was the only resident to express interest in finishing the term of Lisa Dulac, who resigned last month. His two daughters attend Minot Consolidated School.

In a letter to selectmen, Lacasse said his “vast leadership and corporate structure training will provide guidance and level-headedness” on the board. He said he feels a sense of community responsibility and wishes to give back to the town.

Lacasse will serve until the town holds elections in March 2020.

