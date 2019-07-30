TURNER — The duo Rusty and Me will appear in a “Music for Mavis” Tuesdays at the Gazebo performance at 6:30 p.m. July 30. The duo is a collaboration of area musicians, Brad Hooper and Rusty Wiltjer.

Hooper and Wiltjer met at an open mic in 2010. They have never held a formal practice session and have been doing professional shows together ever since. “It just wasn’t necessary to practice,” says Hooper, “I could feel Rusty’s musical energy and he could feel mine. We found it perfectly natural creating music together.”

Wiltjer is a master percussionist who builds and plays his own unique ceramic drums. His playing has been described as “about as close as you can get to bringing music directly from the earth.” His pottery skills combined with a vast understanding of rhythmic structures make him a potent performer.

Bring a chair, bring a blanket, bring a friend. They pass the hat to pay the musicians. Suggested donation, $5 to $10. For more information, call 207-754-0954.

« Previous

filed under: