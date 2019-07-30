AUBURN – Gerard J. Bolduc, 73, a resident of Wynn St. in Lewiston passed away peacefully Sunday July 28, 2019 at the Hospice House with his loving niece Rosemarie by his side following a long illness.

He was born in Lewiston, Jan. 30, 1946 the son of Joseph L. and Alice (Rancourt) Bolduc

Gerard enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and loved motorcycling. He lived life to the fullest and was known as quite a character with his famous catch phrase, “Hey! Hey! Hey!”. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his niece, Rosemarie Pomerleau and nephews Marcel and Paul Bolduc, and Albert and Lucien Collins.

Besides his parents; he was predeceased by one brother, Roland, one sister Theresa; and a special niece, Patsy.

Funeral services honoring Gerard’s life will be held 11 a.m. TUESDAY Aug. 6 at the funeral home. Committal prayers will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit Monday Aug. 5 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 784-4023

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

