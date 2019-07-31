PORTLAND — An Auburn man was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to two and a half years in prison for possessing a firearm after having been convicted of felonies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Demetrius Davenport, 31, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release Wednesday.

According to court records, on June 24, 2018, Davenport traveled to Gray, where he rented a gun, bought ammunition and fired the weapon at a shooting range.

Davenport was prohibited from possessing firearms because of convictions for illegal possession of firearms and unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lewiston Police Department.

