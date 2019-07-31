JAY — There will be an indoor/outdoor sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug 3, at the North Jay Grange.

It will feature a food sale with blueberry desserts and lunch items will also be available. They will serve free coffee and punch.

For more information, call 207-645-2910, 207-645-4211 or 207-645-4400.

—

WILTON — There will be a book sale during Wilton’s Blueberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2 and 11 a.m. (after the parade) to 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at 128 Weld St., next to the Town Office.

This is a big sale of books in good condition for all ages and all interests, plus many music CDs and phonograph records. Many new items have been added since the last sale. Pricing is by donation and all proceeds support the Wilton Library’s programs and collections.

For more information, call the library at 207-645-2157.

« Previous

filed under: