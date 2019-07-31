FAYETTE — A long–time fixture on Route 17 is once again open with a new name and new owners after being closed since February.

The sign now displayed reads: “The Fayette General Store Serving the town of Fayette since 1850”

The Fayette Country Store closed in early February. Tim and Meredith Pepper bought it in late May and have been renovating it since.

The store re–opened at noon, Wednesday July 17.

Tim’s mom, Becky Pepper said a lot of cleaning was needed along with the renovations.

“It’s been overwhelming, very busy since it opened. It’s been non–stop. Everyone’s excited to have the store open,” Becky said.

New floors, wooden display areas, tables and counters have been installed inside. Rustic wooden benches have been placed on the porch, one on either side of the door.

“While we were renovating I’d sit out here to get cell phone service, take a break,” Meredith said.

A space behind the store has been made into a picnic area where meals can be enjoyed. It will also be available for rent for anyone needing a space to host a small gathering or meeting.

On Wednesday, July 24 counselors from Camp Winnebago sat at one of the five picnic tables. They were enjoying a late lunch and some time away from their duties.

“It was nice to get lobster rolls. They were so good,” Erin Belile said.

Meredith Pepper said she, her husband and family members did all of the renovation work themselves. She had worked at the store for about a year before taking a position at the town office.

Tim Pepper is a logger.

The Peppers have added indoor seating and new menu items. They have more plans for the future.

“We may offer delivery by boat on the weekend. It sounds kind of fun,” Meredith said. “There’s lots of room for growth. We may add a bake shop, sell lobster and clams.

“We want a place where people in Fayette can come and hang out. We need a community center, rolling the store into one is our goal.

“Fayette is a nice town,” Meredith said.

Daughter Lauren Pepper and other family members and friends are actively involved with the store. Meredith’s sister, Maddy Lee is the night manager. Friend Ashley Viles is the daytime manager.

Maddy’s three–month old son Lyman Davis can usually be found behind the cash register.

A coffee nook at the front of the store features baked goods from Collins Cakes & Bakes Inc. The local bakery from Wilton, Maine will be supplying fresh baked Whoopi’s pies, cookies, brownies, muffins, and bagels weekly. Once a week there will be a specialty baked good such as pies, banana bread, fudge, etc. ‘His and Her’ coffees are also located there.

“We couldn’t decide between Green Mountain and Carrabassett Coffee so we did both,” Meredith said.

She said parents’ weekend at Camp Winnebago took place the first weekend after the store re–opened.

“We were slammed. The response was amazing. People were very supportive,” Meredith said.

The Peppers are also partnering with Pine Bluff Farmstore from Mt. Vernon, Maine. The deli case will be stocked with meats to grill such as hamburger, ribeye steaks, pork chops, and chicken (whole and halves). Fayette General Store is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information on the Fayette General Store, call 207-685-5500 or visit their Facebook page.

Ellie Linton rings up Kelli Burnham’s purchases while Becky Pepper watches. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

