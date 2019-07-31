LEWISTON — The Franco-American Education Foundation awarded $50,000 in scholarship funds to high school graduates from the greater Lewiston-Auburn area at its recent awards banquet held at the Franco-Center.

The sum is in addition to the nearly $100,000 being awarded to students presently attending college and in their sophomore, junior and senior years.

The foundation was created to provide financial assistance for high school graduates of Franco-American ancestry pursuing higher education at vocational schools, colleges and universities. It is qualified by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) organization to award scholarships and to receive tax deductible bequests, devises, transfers, gifts and contributions.

The foundation is the brainchild of attorney Robert Couturier, who during his lifetime left a legacy of accomplishment to the community, the Franco-American population and the foundation. The foundation annually awards scholarships to qualifying students based on background and achievement.

Applications can be obtained from Monique Couturier at P.O. Box 407, Litchfield, ME 04350-0407.

