Franco-American Education Scholarship winners for 2019 announced
LEWISTON — The Franco-American Education Foundation awarded $50,000 in scholarship funds to high school graduates from the greater Lewiston-Auburn area at its recent awards banquet held at the Franco-Center.
The sum is in addition to the nearly $100,000 being awarded to students presently attending college and in their sophomore, junior and senior years.
The foundation was created to provide financial assistance for high school graduates of Franco-American ancestry pursuing higher education at vocational schools, colleges and universities. It is qualified by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) organization to award scholarships and to receive tax deductible bequests, devises, transfers, gifts and contributions.
The foundation is the brainchild of attorney Robert Couturier, who during his lifetime left a legacy of accomplishment to the community, the Franco-American population and the foundation. The foundation annually awards scholarships to qualifying students based on background and achievement.
Applications can be obtained from Monique Couturier at P.O. Box 407, Litchfield, ME 04350-0407.
Pictured are the 2019 recipients of the Franco-American Education FDN Scholarships. From left are James Greenwood, Oak Hill High School; Gabriel Lovering, Edward Little High School; Casey Dion, Oak Hill High School; Emma Jacques, Central Maine Community College; Hunter Steele, Lewiston High School; Lillian Bosse, Edward Little High School; Ashley Cronkhite, Lewiston High School; Noah Davis, Edward Little High School; Emma Williams, Lewiston High School; Tyler Marcoux, Lewiston High School; Ridge Field, Lewiston High School; Christian Beliveau, Edward Little High School; Vanessa Bussiere, St. Dominic Academy; Shawn Chabot, Lewiston High School; Isabella Doucette-St.Onge, Lewiston High School; Dean Clavet, Poland Regional High School; Joshua Soucy, North Yarmouth Academy; Timothy Morin Jr., Northern Maine Community College; Lindsey Desmarais, Leavitt Area High School; Mackenzie Richard, Lewiston High School; Madison Roy, Lewiston High School; Sarah Chaput, Central Maine Community College; Jenna Boucher, Leavitt Area High School; Emma Paquette, Lewiston High School; Holly Desjardins, Poland Regional High School; Derek Metivier, Lewiston High School; Nicholas Bisson, Hebron Academy; Jacob Mottram, Lewiston High School; and Benjamin Gosselin, St. Dominic Academy. Not pictured: Hunter Landry, Lewiston High School.