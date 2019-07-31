JAY — A revised schedule for the multiuse Whistle Stop Trail will begin Monday, Aug. 5, to accommodate work being done on the Jay sewer transmission line.

This week the trail is closed from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

A new pump station, force main and 19,000 feet of pipe are being installed to send sewage from North Jay to an existing collection system near the Jay Plaza. The sewage would then go to Livermore Falls for treatment.

The section of trail from Jay Plaza to Old Jay Hill Road will be closed Monday through Thursday from Aug. 5 to Nov. 8. It will be open Thursday evenings after 5 p.m. during that period. That section of the trail will also be open Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, and Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 14.

From where the rail trail crosses Old Jay Hill Road near Lucarelli Road to where the trail crosses Old Jay Hill Road near Mountain View Road, the trail will be closed the entire time, according to Mark Holt, superintendent of the Jay Sewer Department.

However, a detour will be available and clearly marked by Jordan Excavation to all trail traffic that will run along the right side of Old Jay Hill Road from near the Lucarelli Road intersection to near the Mountain View Road intersection. The speed limit for ATVs along this detour route will be 15 mph.

A sign will be posted at the intersection of the rail trail and Old Jay Hill Road near Mountain View Road to notify southbound trail traffic of the closures.

