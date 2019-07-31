LEWISTON — John Johnson, vice president of Elmet Technologies, has been recognized for a high level of expertise in the technology, practice, or business of the powder metallurgy industry by APMI International, the professional society for powder metallurgy.

He was elevated to fellow status at POWDERMET2019: International Conference on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials on June 25.

Johnson has dedicated more than 20 years to research and development of processes and products for the powder metallurgy industry, including pioneering rapid prototyping of metals via selective laser sintering for desktop manufacturing. He has authored or co-authored more than 100 technical papers and, as an editorial committee member, reviewed over 200 technical articles for various technical journals, including the International Journal of Powder Metallurgy. Johnson has served on many committees and association boards, including the APMI board of directors and the MPIF technical board. He continues to organize numerous special interest programs for the annual POWDERMET conferences.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: