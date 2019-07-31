100 years ago: 1919

A country club in Lewiston and Auburn ought to do well if the talk the writer has heard since the announcement that an option had been taken on a property is any indication one of the criticisms of Lewiston and Auburn. There’s no place for grownups to get exercise except what he makes himself. A country club would do the job for the winter and summer provided the affair would not be exclusive and the dues weren’t too prohibitive for the big number. Tennis courts and golf links would be a big boon to many men and women. Golf is not well known in Lewiston and Auburn at this time, but its universal appeal is in many larger cities.

50 years ago: 1969

“Call it quits? Not me — I’ll play as long as these old legs and nerves can stand it” Sam Snead drawled. The familiar coconut straw, at a jaunty angle, hid the balding pate of the 57-year-old golf marvel. Tykes, a refuge from Arnie’s Army, swarmed around him for autographs. Middle-aged men in the gallery cheered their hero: “Give ’em the devil, Sam.” “Go get ’em, Sam.”

25 years ago: 1994

With visions of reviving Congregation Beth Abraham with new programs and ideas, Rabbi Mac Portal joined the Laurel Avenue synagogue. In July Portal brings with him 34 years of experience and succeeds interim Rabbi John Samuels, who was with the synagogue for one year. Beth Abraham was established at the turn of the century and is the oldest synagogue in the Auburn-Lewiston area. It has a membership of 200 families.

