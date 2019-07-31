GREENE — The Maine Highland Fiddlers will perform on the Sawyer Memorial stage at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at 371 Sawyer Road.

Maine Highland Fiddlers are part of the traditional Celtic music revival that thrives throughout the North Atlantic rim. The music of Scotland, Cape Breton Island, Ireland and the Shetlands resonates well with the rich heritage of Maine’s early Celtic settlements.

Along with fiddles, the group includes guitar, bodhran and vocals. The group of six musicians gathers from throughout Southern, Western and Mid-Coast Maine to perform, pass on and renew the Celtic fiddle tradition in Maine. Their music recaptures the kitchen party atmosphere that is central to the Celtic tradition. Admission is free.

For more information, call 207-946-5311, visit sawyer-foundation.com or www.facebook.com/sawyer.foundation1937.

