LISBON — The Lisbon United Methodist Church is looking for runners and walkers to support the fourth annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors 5K event on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 14 School St., Lisbon Falls.

Check-in/same-day registration for the timed event begins at 7:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration is open and all registrants entered by Aug. 31 will receive an event T-shirt at check-in. Entry fee is $25 for adults and $15 for students, payable by check or PayPal. The benefit event will take place rain or shine.

Free pre- and post-run massages will be provided on site by Essentially Balanced Massage.

All proceeds will be donated to Lisbon Area Christian Outreach (LACO) Food Bank and Tedford Shelter’s “Warm Thy Neighbor” program. The family-friendly event has grown each year and has raised nearly $6,000 to help neighbors in need. Volunteers are needed.

Registration forms and race information can be found at www.LisbonUMChurch.org or email at [email protected]

