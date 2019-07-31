PORTLAND – Kenneth Leo Roberts, passed away peacefully from natural causes at the age of 86 years, while surrounded by his family on July 17, 2019 at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough.

Ken was born in Newport, N.H. on March 25, 1933, the son of John and Katherine Roberts. While attending Towle High School he discovered what would become his life-long passion for journalism. During high school he worked for the Argus-Champion newspaper and authored a regular column called “Ken’s Corner” that reported on local sports activities. While earning degrees in History and English at St. Anslem College, he worked for the Manchester Union-Leader, New Hampshire’s largest newspaper at the time.

In the year following his graduation from St. Anslem College, Ken married Barbara “Bobbi” Meyer, and enlisted in the U.S. Army where his tour of duty included a year in Okinawa, Japan. After his discharge from the Army, Ken joined the Foster Daily Democrat in Dover, N.H. to continue his career in journalism. Ken was quickly recruited by Senator Norris Cotton to join his staff in Washington, D.C. During his tenure with Senator Cotton, Ken experienced historic events such as landmark legislation on voting and civil rights and President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

After leaving Senator Cotton’s staff, Ken served as the managing editor for the Times Argus newspaper in Barre, Vt. In 1971, the family moved to Gardiner where he worked with organizations such as Maine Good Roads Association, Maine Municipal Association and the Maine Housing Association. He was the primary author of the book, “Local Government in Maine.” Tim Simple, the noted Maine humorist and a talented illustrator, did the artwork for the original version.

After 40 years of marriage, Bobbi sadly passed away in 1997. Seven years later, Ken married Gail Edwards and moved to the Lewiston-Auburn area. He continued to share his passion for journalism by serving as an instructor at Central Maine Community College. During his retirement, Ken served as a trustee at the Turner Public Library and volunteered with the historical society. Ken was an enthusiastic Red Sox fan who enjoyed reading, daily cross word puzzles, gardening, bird watching, jazz music and spending time with his family.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Gail Edwards Roberts of Portland; his four children, Linda Roberts Dow of Boothbay, Debbie Roberts Chabot and her husband, Geaton of China, Leslie Roberts Fatula and her husband, Edward of Ocean City, Del., John Roberts and his husband, Ridge Plummer of Manchester, Betty and her husband, Bruce Campbell of Portland, and Ray Young of Gardiner; his sister Mary-Patricia Roberts Roy and family of Indiana; his grandchildren, Heather Cantos, Heidi Greenleaf, Hope Greenleaf, Nick Chabot, Joseph Chabot, Just Chabot, Ben Chabot, Jen Campbell, Brian Campbell, Don Young, Tabor Young, Maiah Young and Peyton Young, his great-grandchildren, Olivia Chabot, Cameron Chabot, Hannah Chabot, Marcus Chabot, Braydon Cantos, Emily Dow, Dominic Dow, Conrad Young and Violet Young.

A memorial service with military honors will be held in Ken’s honor at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday August 7, with Rev. Robin Lunn officiating. Inurnment will follow in the columbarium at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.

Ken’s family expresses our heartfelt appreciation to the staff, residents, and volunteers of the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough for the care, compassion and camaraderie they shared with Ken.

For further information and to send a tribute in Ken’s memory please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ken’s memory to

Central Maine Community College Education Fund

1250 Turner Street

Auburn, ME 04210

