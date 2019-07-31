HALLOWELL — The Harlow presents “Women.Respond!,” a group art exhibition on view Aug. 2 to Sept. 7 at 100 Water St. The public is invited to

attend and meet the artists at an opening reception and party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, featuring live music by Bait Bag and performance by Shaunna Rai.

The exhibition resulted from an open call to artists of all identities and backgrounds to submit work responding to the following: Body image, male sexual misconduct, discrimination, gender identity and likeability, a few of many issues women are faced with on a daily basis. As a woman, how do you respond artistically to current events? If you are a person who does not identify as a woman — what attributes do you think are essential for defining female-ness in today’s world? Is it a fluid line?

“Women.Respond!” highlights responses by over 40 Maine artists working in a wide range of media, including painting,video, ceramics, fiber art, photography and mixed media. Submissions were juried by a curatorial committee comprised of Deb Fahy and Amy Peters Wood and fine art and museum consultant Daphne Anderson Deeds.

A list of local participating artists by town is as follows:

Augusta: Paula Anastasio, Marie Palluotto, Valerie Porter.

Brunswick: Mae Billington, Felice Boucher, Pam Smith.

Canton: Kelly Christopher.

Center Lovell: Jeanne Ouellette.

Fairfield: Robin Duperry.

Farmington: Ann Arbor, Sandra Stanton.

Gardiner: Elizabeth Bryson.

Hallowell: Laura Endres, Cassie Rodrigues.

Litchfield: Anita Clearfield.

Monmouth: Lynn Murphy.

South Gardiner: Alix Barron.

South Paris: Ellen Rawding.

Wayne: Sally Wagley.

Winthrop: Nancy Emerson Lund.

“Women. Respond!” is on view in the upstairs gallery in tandem with “Formations” — a group ceramics exhibition which is on display in the downstairs gallery Aug. 2 to Sept. 7.

Exhibitions are free and open to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

