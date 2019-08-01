LEWISTON — The 2019 Bates Dance Festival ramps up the momentum through its final weekend, as favorite traditions blend with cutting-edge choreography on Bates College stages — and even on the streets of Lewiston and Portland.

That weekend starts a bit early with the festival’s final 2019 Concert on the Quad, featuring the reggae band Stream, on Thursday, Aug. 1; and wraps up on Sunday, Aug. 4, with the weekend’s second “How Was the Show?” community chat at Lewiston’s Bear Bones Brewery.

In between, there are full-tilt performances by Joanna Kotze, artist-in-residence nora chipaumire and J-Sette artists jumatatu m. poe & Jermone Donte Beacham, whose “This is a Formation: Intervention” — part performance, part street action — takes place in Portland on Aug. 2 and Lewiston on Aug. 3.

Also on Aug. 3 are both the “Young Choreographers | New Work” showcase of work by talented festival students and the Festival Finale.

In chronological order, here are specifics for the 2019 Bates Dance Festival events Aug. 1-4:

Concert on the Quad with Stream: Maine’s favorite reggae band, straight from Dominica, Stream will play a mix of favorites and new originals. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, on the Historic Quad, Campus Avenue and College Street. Free.

“What will we be like when we get there”: Originally from South Africa, Joanna Kotze is a Brooklyn-based dance artist active in New York City since 1998. For this performance, she has collaborated with dancer Omagbitse Omagbemi, visual artist Jonathan Allen, and composer/musician Ryan Seaton.

Fusing movement, sound and visual art in surprising ways, the piece recalls the social and political vibe in the wake of 2016’s presidential election, and brings attention to our desires, flaws, strengths and fantasies. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 1-2, Alumni Gym, 130 Central Ave. $20 adults / $15 seniors / $12 students.

nora chipaumire: Born in Zimbabwe and based in New York City, chipaumire has been challenging and embracing stereotypes of Africa, the black performing body, art and aesthetics since 1998. Concluding a yearlong residency at Bates, chipaumire and company present the New England premiere of “100% POP.”

Developed in part at the Bates Dance Festival, the piece explores how “information and knowledge were acquired by those of us who grew up in less free times.” 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, Aug. 1 and 3; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Gannett Theater, Pettigrew Hall ground floor, 305 College St. $25 adults / $18 seniors / $12 students. A dance party follows Saturday’s show.

jumatatu m. poe & Jermone Donte Beacham: Co-choreographers poe and Beacham present the New England premiere of “This is a Formation: Intervention.” The piece uses J-Sette performance and culture — a genre originating with the popular female dance team of the Jackson State University marching band — to explore contemporary issues of black queer life.

There are two street performances. Portland: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, meet at Indigo Arts Alliance and Blackstone, performance ends at SPACE at 7:15 p.m. Lewiston: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, meet at Tree Street Youth and New Beginnings, Lewiston. Performance ends at Alumni Gym at 6:30 p.m. Free.

Young Choreographers | New Work: This informal adjudicated showing features 12 new works by talented festival students. Audience members are invited to come and go throughout the morning. 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Schaeffer Theatre, 329 College St. Free.

How Was the Show?: Enjoy drinks, snacks and the chance to share thoughts about festival performances — and it’s on the dance festival. Noon Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4, Bear Bones Brewery, 43 Lisbon St. Free.

Festival Finale: The high-energy culminating evening of the 2019 Bates Dance Festival features repertory works in jazz, modern, Afro-modern and hip hop, performed by festival professional training program students and choreographed by Onye Ozuzu and Qudus Onikeku, Courtney D. Jones and Michael Blake.

The evening kicks off with the final performance of the Youth Arts Program, which brings together talented local youth ages 7-16. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Alumni Gym, 130 Central Ave. $10 / $6 (cash sales at the door only).

See the complete roundup of 2019 Bates Dance Festival events at batesdancefestival.org/performances/. For more information, contact 207-786-6381 or [email protected]

