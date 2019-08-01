Soil, Water Conservation District at farmer’s market

AUBURN — The Andy Valley Soil and Water Conservation District will have a table at the Auburn Farmer’s Market on the following dates: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 7 and 21 and Sept. 4 and 18.

Sampson AFBVA to meet

AUBURN — The informal monthly get-together of the Southern Maine Squadron, Sampson AFBVA, will be at the Village Inn at noon Thursday, Aug. 8. Veterans who went through basic training at Sampson AFB, their guests and all veterans are welcome to attend.

Sampson was at first a Navy training base from 1942 to 1945 , then reopened as a basic training base for the Air Force 1950 to 1956.

For more information, call Bob Sawyer at 207-657-4909.

Danville Junction Grange to hold picnic

AUBURN — Danville Junction Grange will hold the annual Grange picnic on Thursday, Aug. 8. This year it will be held at the Grange hall at 5 p.m.

Members are reminded to bring lawn chairs, their own lunch and either a salad or dessert to share. A short business meeting will be held after.

All members and guests are invited.

