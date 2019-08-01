AUBURN — A chicken barbecue will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer St.

Drive-through service will be available. The menu will include barbecued chicken, coleslaw, potato salad, chips, drink and brownie or cookie. Cost is $8; under 12, $6.

Call 207-782-9697 after 3 p.m. for take-out.

—

GRAY — A baked beans and casserole supper will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, hosted by American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road. Pies will be the featured dessert. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.

Additional first Saturday dates are Sept. 7, Oct. 5 and Nov. 2.

—

AUBURN — American Legion Post 31 will sponsor a breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the post home, 426 Washington St. North.

Breakfast will be cooked to order, including eggs, bacon, sausage, french toast, home fries, hash and toast. There will be coffee and juice. Cost is $7 a person.

—

WATERFORD — There will be a public supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the North Waterford Church, Route 35, opposite Melby’s Eatery.

There will be “all-you-can-eat” baked beans and brown bread, homemade casseroles and salads, and strawberry shortcake for dessert. Cost is $10 for adults, $4.50 for children. This event is open to the public.

—

DURHAM — The Acacia Masonic Lodge, Route 136 across from River Park, will hold a public bean supper from 4:30 to 6 pm. Saturday, Aug. 10.

On the menu are baked beans, chop suey, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, pickles and homemade pies. Prices are $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5.

—

TURNER — The North Turner Union Presbyterian Church will host a Chicken Barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the North Turner GAR Hall.

Donations accepted at the door.

—

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Baptist Church serves free fellowship luncheons at noon on the third Sunday of the month at 194 Whittier Road.

The meal is open to the public. For more information, contact [email protected], 207-779-0731 or farmingtonbaptist.net.

—

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St.

All are welcome. Contact the church office at 207-743-2290 for more information.

—

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.

—

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus is offering a dining site designed to cater to the Somali community in the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center at 208 Bates St.

The public is invited to attend lunches presented there at 11:30 a.m. Mondays (except holidays).

Cost is $3.

—

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches will serve the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the First Universalist Church, 479 Main St.

Anyone can eat a nutritious, no questions asked.

—

HARTFORD — All are welcome to the Community Goodwill Potluck Supper that is served at 6 p.m. the first Friday of the month at the Hartford Town Hall.

The meal is free.

For more information, call 207-388-2510.

—

POLAND — Life Springs serves luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St.

Cost is free. For more information, call 207-998-4779.

