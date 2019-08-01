NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St., has announced the August calendar of events.

The CRCofWM has recently partnered with two local organizations in order to provide free participation for cancer survivors and their caregiver in their classes: Moving Freely, a class offered through Healthy Oxford Hills meets at 9 a.m. Mondays at the Town Office and chair-based yoga meets at Caswell Conservancy Center in Harrison at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Arrive early for the first class to register. Kayaking for Wellness will meet twice on Norway Lake at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 and 21. Meet at the fishing spot on Crockett Ridge Road.

Drop-in hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. Activities will be available.

Moving Freely — Mondays, Aug. 5,12, 19 and 26, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Town Office, 19 Danforth St. Moving Freely offers exercises that are safe, simple and effective. They are designed to achieve the full range of movement and develop flexibility, agility, coordination, balance and strength. If someone is a cancer survivor or caregiver, arrive a little early on the first day to register; the CRCofWM is co-sponsoring this class. For more information call 207-364-7400.

Chair Yoga — Mondays and Wednesdays each week, 10 a.m. to noon, Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose. Participation in this class is supported by the CRCofWM for cancer survivors and caregivers; arrive a little early to register when attending for the first time.

Yoga Warriors — Wednesday, Aug. 14, 3 to 4 p.m. at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St. This free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breathing, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore — Thursdays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 9 to 10 a.m., at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St. In this exercise class, the focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored exercise bands. Lori Britting leads this class, encouraging participants to work within their ability to safely obtain their desired goals which could include improving energy and the ability to move easier while carrying out daily tasks and enjoying life. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Drum Circle — Two sessions on Saturday, Aug. 3: Beginners from 10 a.m. to noon; Advanced from 1 to 3 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. South Paris. All drums are welcome. Bring a friend or caregiver; drums are available to borrow. At noon there will be a potluck lunch, and folks may contribute a dish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Wellness Share — Saturday, Aug. 10 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. South Paris. Everyone is welcome for an introduction to reiki practice and self care. Massage, reflexology and polarity will also be available. There will be a potluck lunch at noon, folks may bring a dish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Kayaking Wellness Program — Wednesdays, Aug. 14 and 21, 4 to 6 p.m. Join on Norway Lake for some exercise on the lake. Bring a life jacket and kayak, paddle board or canoe. Meet at the fishing spot on Crockett Ridge Road, and call 207-890-7063 in the morning to reserve your kayak and for more information.

Stampin’ Up — Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at 199 Main St. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards.

Crafting for Fun — Tuesdays, Aug. 13 and 27, 3 to 5 p.m. at 199 Main St. Stop in to see what the project for the afternoon will be. Materials are provided.

Two Survivorship Programs are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming Passes are available through the CRCWM partnership with the Hampton Inn located at 151 Main St., Oxford. This pass is for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt water pool for cancer survivors who have been out of treatment for six months and up to five years. Their caregiver is also eligible to receive a month of swimming as well. Survivors and caregivers interested in receiving a pass for swimming should stop in or call the center.

The Caring Coupon Program is for cancer patients currently in treatment and up to six months after finishing treatment. Survivors may receive four coupons, their caregiver may receive two coupons, which they use for their choice of sessions of Reiki, Massage, Reflexology or Therapeutic Yoga from a list of approved Wellness providers. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the CRCWM and are reimbursed by the Center for their services. For more information on Caring Coupons stop in or call the center.

Hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. For more information check the calendar on their website, www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

