Meet Luke. He is a gentle giant that loves everyone and everything.

Luke is six years old. He is a mix of Boxer and American Bulldog weighing in around 60 pounds; but, he thinks he is a lap dog.

Luke enjoys long walks and hanging around with his person. He has a great smile and his tail is always wagging when he is outdoors having fun.

The best home for Luke is where there are no other pets. He would enjoy being a companion to an active person that appreciates always having him around. If you are looking for a good buddy, you may be looking at your new, best friend.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org . Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

