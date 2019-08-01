Frozen Pickles

Dorcas Butler, Norway

2 Quarts sliced unpeeled cucumbers

1 onion, chopped (can use more if desired)

2 Tablespoons salt

1 1/2 Cups sugar

1/2 Cup vinegar

Mix cucumbers, onions and salt in a large bowl. Let stand for 2 hours. Combine sugar and vinegar and bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Syrup will be thick. Cool. Drain cucumbers, pressing out as much liquid as possible. Pack cucumbers into freezer containers and pour cooled syrup over cucumbers. Cover and store in freezer. Once thawed store left over pickles uncovered in refrigerator.

Zapplesauce

Zendelle Bouchard, Sanford

5 Cups zucchini, chopped, seeded and peeled

1/2 Cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 Cup lemon juice

Combine zucchini, pineapple juice, sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan. Cook until zucchini is tender; remove from heat and cool. Once cool put in a blender and puree. Store in refrigerator. Good substitute for applesauce.

Blueberry Pie

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

4 Cups blueberries

3 Tablespoons minute tapioca

1/4 Teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

2/3 Cup sugar

Double 9″ pie crust

1/3 Cup packed brown sugar

Butter

Mix blueberries, tapioca, salt, lemon juice and sugar in a bowl; mix well. Line 9′ pie plate with crust and pour in blueberry mixture. Sprinkle with brown sugar and dot with butter. Top with remaining crust. Seal edges and slice vents in middle. Bate at 425 degrees for 10 minutes then reduce heat to 375 degrees and bake another 30 minutes.

Kids in the Kitchen

Three Jell-0 Salad

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

3 Small packages jell-0, each a different color

2 Cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 Cup butter or margarine, melted

1/4 Cup sugar

1 Tablespoon unflavored gelatin

1 Cup pineapple juice, heated

1 Pint heavy cream

1/2 Cup sugar

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1 Adult

Dissolve each package of jell-0 in separate pans or bowls in 1 1/2 cups boiling water for each. Pour each color into a separate shallow pan like an 8″ cake pan and chill until set. Mix graham cracker crumbs, butter and sugar until well mixed. Press half of the crumbs into a 9″ x 13″ pan. Soften unflavored gelatin in 1/4 cup cold water then combine with hot pineapple juice in a bowl, stirring until gelatin is dissolved. Whip cream with 1/2 cup sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Stir juice mixture into whipped cream. Cut jello into cubes and fold into whipped cream mixture. Spoon over graham cracker crumbs. Sprinkle with remaining graham cracker crumbs and chill for at least 4 hours. Cut into squares for serving.

Calling all Cooks! We would love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call Sharon Bouchard at 515-2519.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: