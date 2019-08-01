LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is offering another in its Professional Development Series of workshops from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Chamber conference room, 415 Lisbon St.

Jordan Payne Hay of Skelton, Taintor & Abbott will present “Wage and Hour Compliance FUN.”

Wage and hour laws on the state and federal level can be some of the most nuanced and complicated concepts around and it is left to human resources professionals to get it right for employees and companies. Even small misinterpretations of the law could mean steep penalties or costly litigation. This program will provide the most up-to-date, “boots on the ground” information about items such as minimum wage requirements, overtime rules and different pay structures, employee classification and everything in between.

Cost for the workshop is $25 for members; $50 nonmembers. Those attending are invited to bring a lunch.

For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to lametrochamber.com and click on Attend Events.

