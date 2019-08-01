100 years ago: 1919

Probably the happiest Woman in Lewiston this week is Mrs. Margaret Marquis of Hines Alley who received a letter this week from her missing son, Fred C. Soucy, whom the family feared was dead. Private Soucy, it will be remembered, won the Croix de Guerre for capturing a machine gun nest single-handedly. Soucy had enlisted in El Paso, Texas, three years ago in the regular army. Soucy wrote in irregular intervals, but kept in touch with his family and sent his mother the money he could spare. After some time now with no word had been heard and the mother and step-father feared the young man was dead.

50 years ago: 1969

These children are not only making music, but they are also making their instruments. The youngsters, under the direction of Mrs. Carleton C. Ring. have utilized everything from combs and tissue paper to coffee cans and bottles, and they can create a lively, and not unmusical, din with them. The children are Linda Tremblay, 7, Roland Reny, 6, and Madeleine Reny, 7, all of Lincoln Street, and Paul Dumais of River St., Lewiston. The children are enrolled in the Lewiston-Auburn Art Council’s summer program for young people being held in the basement hall of St. Mary’s Church.

25 years ago: 1994

Trisha Sasseville of 656 Main St., Lewiston, has had a poem published in “OustandIng Poets of 1994,” a treasury or today’s poetry compiled by The National Library of Poetry. The poem, titled “Suspense” portrays the many anxious moment’s life possesses. Sasseville has been writing for two years and her favorite subjects and ideas are emotions. The National Library of Poetry seeks to discover and encourage poets by sponsoring contests that are open to the public.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

