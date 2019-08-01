BRIDGTON — Loon Echo Land Trust (LELT) is offering a variety of free outdoor events in August. With a star party, sunset concert, outdoor film festival and evening of geology in the line-up, there’s something for everyone.

From 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, the gate to Hacker’s Hill will be open to the public to view the Perseids Meteor Shower from the top of the hill. Located in Casco, Hacker’s Hill offers incredible views of the night sky with easy, drive-to-the-top access. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair, bug spray, blankets and snacks.

From 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, Loon Echo Land Trust’s Sunset Concert Series moves to Narramissic Farm in South Bridgton to celebrate the conservation of Peabody-Fitch Woods. The concert will feature the vocals and guitar work of nationally renowned musician Bruce Marshall. A tireless performer with great originals, an expressive, soulful voice and accompanying guitar style on acoustic and steel dobro, he’s earned a reputation as one of New England’s best. Bring chairs, blankets and a picnic for an evening outdoors. Suggested donation is $10 a person, with proceeds to benefit Peabody-Fitch Woods and the Bridgton Historical Society.

From 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, the Maine Outdoor Film Festival will visit Hacker’s Hill to benefit Loon Echo Land Trust. It will be an evening of outdoor recreation and conservation-inspired films shown outdoors for a $10 suggested donation.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Maine State Geologist Robert Marvinney will guide participants back in geological time. The land between the west shore of Sebago Lake and the White Mountains offers an interesting story of ancient ocean shorelines, glaciers and multiple ice ages. Bring a picnic and stay for the sunset around 7:35 p.m.

For more information and a full calendar of events, visit www.loonecholandtrust.org/events or call 207-647-4352. To learn more about Loon Echo Land Trust, visit www.lelt.org or call 207-647-4352.

