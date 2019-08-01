NORWAY — Art Moves Dance Ensemble will present its second Summer Salad Show, a mix of dance styles, ranging from Comedic Ballet Theater to Contemporary West African, choreographed and performed by Tegan Bullard with her new Cosmic Creations, Debi Irons, Erika Lindstrom, Karianna Merrill, Sasha Richardson, Koley True, and special guests Hannah Brown, Adrienne

Abramowitz and Brie Hinman. Also featured will be young Movers Jessica Giasson, Maren Pinkham and Faith Waterman.

The show is sponsored by the non-profit Cottage Street Creative Exchange, Inc. Summer Salad is Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Art Moves Dance Studio, 13 Cottage Street in Norway, at 7:30 p.m.; $10 tickets may be purchased at The Raven Collection on Main Street in Norway. Info and reservations [email protected]

For more information please call 743-5569, email [email protected], or go to the Project side of artmovesdance.com.

