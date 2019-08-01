NAPLES – A New Hampshire man died Thursday night after crashing his all-terrain vehicle on Pitt Road and getting pinned under it.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old Wayne Jackson of Loudon, New Hampshire, was dead of head injuries when rescue crews arrived about 8 p.m.

Investigators said Jackson was riding his Honda ATV down Pitt Road, where he owned a camp, when it rolled over and landed on him. He was not wearing a helmet.

Friends pulled the machine off Jackson, according to the Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Stewart.

Investigators said speed and alcohol are not considered factors. The crash remained under investigation Thursday night.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
naples maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles