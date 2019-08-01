NAPLES – A New Hampshire man died Thursday night after crashing his all-terrain vehicle on Pitt Road and getting pinned under it.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old Wayne Jackson of Loudon, New Hampshire, was dead of head injuries when rescue crews arrived about 8 p.m.

Investigators said Jackson was riding his Honda ATV down Pitt Road, where he owned a camp, when it rolled over and landed on him. He was not wearing a helmet.

Friends pulled the machine off Jackson, according to the Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Stewart.

Investigators said speed and alcohol are not considered factors. The crash remained under investigation Thursday night.

