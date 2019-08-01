NORWAY — Potholes and washboard conditions on Main Street and Lake Road have been a steady source of complaints for the town of Norway recently, but Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said there isn’t much the town of Norway can do.

Main Street, Rt. 26, and Lake Road, Rt. 118, are both state roads. Lajoie said while the town could chose to do work on the roads, they’d be using local taxpayers money to pay for a road that’s supposed to be maintained by Maine Department of Transportation.

Lajoie said the town chose to repair a section of the road about five or six years ago, and spent $35,000 on repairs. Lajoie said spending money on Main Street and Lake Road would take resourced away from other roadwork projects the town has planned.

“When we do a state road, that money could go to other roads,” said Lajoie.

But there isn’t exactly a timeline for when work on Main Street and Lake Road are set to begin. Usually, the Department of Transportation sets up a two year schedule for road repairs, but Lajoie hasn’t seen Main Street or Lake Road on that list.

“We’d like to have at least some kind of idea from the state when they’re coming down to do something. I’ve been in contact with DOT local local folks. Nothings going to happen this year, unless they miraculously get some money from some place,” said Lajoie.

Lajoie said not knowing a timeline for the repairs hinders the town; if the State doesn’t plan on tackling either road for ten years, then Lajoie said the town will likely have to do some repairs. But if Main Street and Lake Road are slated in the next few years, the town doesn’t have to spend any money.

“At least if we can find out when we are on the schedule; if we’re on the schedule ten years from now, then we (the town) have to do something. If we’re on next year, they (the State) can do something.”

Lajoie said he has a meeting coming up in August with regional MDOT officials to talk about the roads and look at them with both MDOT and the town Engineer. However, the town has direct control over the state of the sidewalks on Main Street, and Lajoie said those are getting a face lift.

Thirty-two years ago, Norway received a Community Development Block grant, and put in the current sidewalks. Lajoie said the sidewalks have held up pretty well, but some sections have tripping hazards; around the same time the sidewalk was constructed, trees were planted along the road. Some of the trees have since died, but the holes in the concrete around the trees to open them up for water remain, creating a tripping hazard.

Rather than ripping up the whole sidewalk, Lajoie said the town is working to identify tripping hazards and fixing them as best they can, piece by piece, block by block.

The town also applied for the Canopy Grant, a grant funding program from the Maine Forest Service that will provided funding for 10 trees on Main Street. typically, funds from that grant come through in the spring, but the town got the money later than expected.

“We can’t plant them now … so we pretty much identified where they’re going to go,” said Lajoie. “There’s places wheres there’s already cutouts on the sidewalk … once those trees are planted in the fall, then the other ones that are opening that we don’t need to open will be concreted in.”

And while the town has some concrete plans to fix the sidewalks and plant new trees on Main Street, Lajoie said there’s not much the town can do to assuage complaints, other than continue to put pressure on the DOT and local legislators.

“Unfortunately, the town understands that there are complaints on both roads. We’re having discussions with DOT about when they’re going to come in and do some work on them, but we don’t know a time-frame, and if people have complaints, we’ll take the calls, but realize we turn around the calls to MDOT,” he said.

