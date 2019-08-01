NORWAY — The Norway Memorial Library invites the public to view a new art exhibit featuring the work of Laurel Vincent. The pieces on display are from Vincent’s abstracts and ink prints collection.

Vincent works in acrylics and says “the color palette of each painting is determined by sets of rules I put in place for myself to abide by at the beginning of my process.” Vincent has recently incorporated glitter into her work.

She is a recent graduate of Lesley University College of Art and Design, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and has had successful showings in the Boston area. The pieces can be seen during the library’s open hours until late September.

For more information, call the library at 207-743-5309, ext.1, or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

