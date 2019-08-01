LEWISTON – Jean Donald Fournier, “King Kong”, 41 of Turner was shot after a moment of bravery in Auburn, and died at CMMC on July 27, 2019 after all efforts were made.

Jean was born on July 7, 1978 to Suzanne Fournier-Russell. He got his GED from Lewiston High School and started his own contracting company rehabbing apartment buildings with a mission to establish homes for the homeless. He had a nine-unit apartment that he was going to turn into a boarding home.

Jean was often nicknamed “King Kong”, and was well known for his sense of humor and always trying to make people laugh. He had a huge heart and was loved by many. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed his help.

He loved boating, ATV riding, and being with his children. He was a big Patriots fan.

He is survived by his wife, Antasha Lamb-Fournier, five children, Anthony Miller, Justin Karcher, Nasier Lamb-Fournier, Dominique Gowen, and Alana Lamb-Fournier; his mother, Suzanne Fournier-Russell; his grandparents, Donald and Lucille Fournier, who were also like parents to him; two sisters, Nikkita Sampson and Courtney Caron, who will always hold him close to their hearts; two grandchildren, Delila and Evie; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends.

There will be visiting hours for Jean on Friday, August 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St. in Lewiston. There will be a short service held at 4 p.m., followed by a reception at the Green Ladle in Lewiston. Burial will take place at noon on Monday August 12, at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

