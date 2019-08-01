HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Valencia Dionne Moulton of Hagerstown, formerly of Rockville, Md., on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Llewellyn “Elly” H. Moulton; loving mother of Lynne Saucier of New Ipswich, N.H. and Lesa Feuillet Haas of Everett, Pa.; sister of Gregory Dionne; grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 16; great-great-grandmother of four.

The family will receive friends at Pumphrey’s Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rte. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, Md. on Saturday, August 3, from 12 noon until 1 p.m., where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the

American Cancer Society, Tribute Giving

8400 Silver Crossing,

Oklahoma City, OK 73132

