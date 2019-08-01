Construction of the Bonney Science Center at Bates College is underway at the corner of Campus Avenue and Bardwell Street in Lewiston on Thursday. The three-story brick and glass building is expected to open for the fall 2021 semester. It’s the centerpiece of the $300 million Bates Campaign that has been raising money to boost the college’s science, technology, engineering and math programs. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
