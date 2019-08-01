NORWAY — The Norway Center Church welcomes guest minister Reverend Richard Moore on Sunday, August 4 at 10 a.m. Reverend Moore, who has served Presbyterian churches in Maryland, New Jersey, Michigan, and Wisconsin, has preached at the Norway Center Church every summer for the past 46 years. His wife, Martha, is the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. William H Felmeth who preached at the Norway Center Church from 1940 to 1987 and the granddaughter of the Rev. Dr. William G. Felmeth, who preached at the Norway Center church from 1937 to 1953.

Music is provided by Anne Bernard, organist and the Oxford Hills Ukulele Group. All denominations are welcomed. Coffee and refreshments will be served after the worship service.

