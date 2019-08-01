PARIS — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills would like to invite you, your staff, family & friends to their 33rd Annual Lobster & Steak Fest. It will be held on Saturday, August 17th, from 3-6 pm at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School under the tents. Tickets are $25/pp in advance or $30 the day of the event. Meal includes 1 lobster or 1 steak, clams, corn on the cob, fries, watermelon and a beverage.

Pre-sale tickets are strongly encouraged to ensure that they have adequate provisions the day of the event. For more info and tickets, please contact George Rice at 743-2285, 890-3122 or Dave Preble at 743-7836. Tickets are also available at The Tribune in Norway, Park Street Press in South Paris, or contact your favorite Oxford Hills Rotarian.

The event will be held rain or shine, and entertainment will be provided by the Daddy’s Girl Band. Orders are also available for takeout. So get your tickets early and plan to join them! For more info check out www.oxfordhillsrotary.org or follow on Facebook. Shown here L to R, Rotarians Val Weston, Becky Kaurup and President Pat Cook ready to sell you tickets!

