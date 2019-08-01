PARIS — Celebration Barn Theater will present Mike Miclon’s “The Early Evening Show,” featuring Celebration Barn’s Amanda Huotari, regulars Fritz Grobe and the Early Evening Show Orchestra and special guests, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Wild improvisations, audience interactions and surprise guests have made Mike Miclon’s “The Early Evening Show” the longest-running live variety show in state history.

Tickets to the show on Aug. 3 are available for $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60-plus and $10 for age 17 and under. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the barn’s box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

