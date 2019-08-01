Ervins Bubier, 39, of Perry was driving his truck south on Route 27 on Wednesday when it hydroplaned, left the roadway and struck the Maine Wood Concepts’ building in New Vineyard, Franklin County Sgt. Brad Scovil wrote in a report. Courtesy photo by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

NEW VINEYARD — A Perry man received minor injuries Wednesday when the truck he was driving hydroplaned on Route 27 and struck the Maine Wood Turning building, according to Sgt. Brad Scovil’s report to Sheriff Scott Nichol’s Sr.

Scovil and Deputy Derrick Doucette and New Vineyard Fire Department responded to the crash reported at 7:50 p.m.

“Speed and weather appear to be the leading cause of the crash,” Scovil wrote.

Bubier was treated by personnel from NorthStar EMS  at the scene but declined to be taken to a hospital.

 

