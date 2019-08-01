NEW VINEYARD — A Perry man received minor injuries Wednesday when the truck he was driving hydroplaned on Route 27 and struck the Maine Wood Turning building, according to Sgt. Brad Scovil’s report to Sheriff Scott Nichol’s Sr.

Scovil and Deputy Derrick Doucette and New Vineyard Fire Department responded to the crash reported at 7:50 p.m.

Ervins Bubier, 39, of Perry was driving his truck south when it hydroplaned, left the roadway and struck building.

“Speed and weather appear to be the leading cause of the crash,” Scovil wrote.

Bubier was treated by personnel from NorthStar EMS at the scene but declined to be taken to a hospital.

