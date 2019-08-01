To the Editor:

Thank you for the opportunity to correct the impression that may have been made by a title applied to my recent letter (“Against the Powerline? Tell Them!”). I was actually urging something else entirely.

In fact I support the NECEC project as a positive development toward our renewable energy future —a relatively painless step in the process of shifting from fossil fuels to renewables, and one which has met rigorous scrutiny and analysis with success and big concessions benefiting Maine.

In the letter I urged those who have newly found their “inner environmentalist” in the process of defending the western Maine forest to now put their energies toward addressing the most critical issue that has ever faced humankind, and that is our dumping of greenhouse gases that are warming the planet and threatening life on earth.

Regardless of their stance on the powerline, they can use their environmental voices to let elected officials in Washington DC know that global warming is important to them. Elected officials need to hear from constituents. That is the “Tell Them” message I meant to get across.

Thank you, everyone, for caring about the future of our world.

Cynthia Stancioff

Chesterville

