BATH — The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District will present a workshop as part of the Invasive Forest Pest Outreach Program with the National Resources Conservation Service. The session will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Patten Free Library.

The workshop is designed to help residents identify current and potential forest invasive pests and host species, to understand the threats the pests pose and to learn how to report suspected pest sightings and damage. All participants will receive an information packet with fact sheets, species lists and other relevant information regarding the workshop goals.

The workshop provides attendees with the chance to earn free CEU’S from the Society of American Foresters Credits, Maine Board of Pesticide Control Credits and the Maine Board of Licensure of Foresters.

Contact the district at 207-241-5377 or at [email protected] with questions or to reserve a spot. Attendance is free.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: