Potluck, open mic at center

OXFORD — A potluck supper and open mic are held at 6 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Station House Community Center. Bring a plate to share and socialize. For more information, call 207-539-8094.

Legion to hold dime bingo

DIXFIELD — The American Legion Post 100 has changed nickel bingo to dime bingo from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday and Friday.

Food will be available 5 to 6 p.m.

Skeet shooting at fish and game

WATERFORD — Recreational skeet shooting is held at 1 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. Thursdays at the Waterford Fish & Game Association, Route 118.

The public is welcome and should bring a shotgun and ammo. The cost is $3 a round of 25 targets.

For more information, call 207-583-2268.

Legion Auxiliary monthly meeting

DIXFIELD — The American Legion Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month.

Senior fellowship group to meet Thursdays

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St.

Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month.

Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information, call the church office at 207-925-1321.

Rumford Senior Center Nickel Bingo

PERU — The Rumford Senior Center is open for sign-ups or other business from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Nickel Bingo is played at the center every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. All are welcome.

For more information call 207-562-7700.

AMVETS Post 777 to meet

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church St.

Meetings are open to all veterans.

For more information, call 207-595-7324.

Buttons4Babes Giving Circle meeting

JAY — The Buttons4Babes Giving Circle meets from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 170 Main St.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-860-8579.

SeniorsPlus office hours

FARMINGTON — The SeniorsPlus office will be open for scheduled appointments Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-in hours are from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and will be held on the second Thursday of every month.

Staff will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns about services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families. These services are free and open to the public.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 1-800-427-1241 or 207-795-4010 or visit www.seniorsplus.org.

Norway Legion to meet

NORWAY — Meetings at the Norway Legion will be held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.

Coffee hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays with desserts. All are welcome.

« Previous

filed under: