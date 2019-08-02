AUBURN — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, together with Uplift LA, will hold the next Business After Hours from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the YMCA Outdoor Learning & Education Center, Stetson and River Roads, in Auburn.

After Hours events offer a casual meet-up for strengthening professional relationships within the business community. There is no cost to attend.

The YMCA’s Outdoor Education & Learning Center showcases the emotional, physical and spiritual benefits for children and adults that come from interacting with nature. Located on 93 wooded acres, it is a multi-purpose outdoor center tailored for children and families.

Those attending should dress comfortably and are encouraged to wear sneakers. They may take a walk, test their archery skills, play games or enjoy a tour.

Catering and cash bar will be provided by Mac’s Grill and Jasmine Cafe.

Uplift LA will collect school supplies for the United Way backpack program. Bringing a donation is encouraged.

For more information, call the chamber at 207-783-2249.

« Previous

filed under: